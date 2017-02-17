City to consider another $1-a-year lease

If approved by the Key West City Commission, a proposed non-profit community kitchen will become the 10th $1-per-year lease on the city's rent-roll. In addition to its market rate leases, the city currently rents to 14 groups with below-market rate agreements, including nine $1-per-year leases.

