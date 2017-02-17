City to consider another $1-a-year lease
If approved by the Key West City Commission, a proposed non-profit community kitchen will become the 10th $1-per-year lease on the city's rent-roll. In addition to its market rate leases, the city currently rents to 14 groups with below-market rate agreements, including nine $1-per-year leases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|30
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Feb 17
|ScottW
|106
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC