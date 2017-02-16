City, county discuss ROGO swap
Key West and Monroe County officials have begun discussions about the city giving the county state-issued building allocations for a Lower Keys affordable housing project. On Tuesday, County Mayor George Neugent and County Attorney Bob Shillinger met with Key West Mayor Craig Cates and City Attorney Shawn Smith about swapping state-issued Rate of Growth Ordinance units, whic... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
