The Key West Library is offering its free Cafe con Libros author series on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Upcoming authors include John Leslie and Carey Winfrey today and Tom Corcoran on Thursday, Feb. 16. Others include local authors Jessica Argyle on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Lewis Weinstein on Thursday, Feb. 23, and Edgardo Alvarado-Vazquez on Tuesday, Feb. 28. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge.
