Big Pine Habitat for Humanity store closes

Saturday Feb 18

The Big Pine Habitat ReStore will suspend operations Feb. 28, according to Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys. Monroe County owns the building at mile marker 30 and leases it to Habitat for $10 annually.

