Bank robber returns to scene of crime and says he wants prison time
Stephen Stump, 36, a former server at the local Denny's restaurant, robbed Centennial Bank, 701 Whitehead St., of $3,200 on Oct. 25, 2016. But he quickly returned to the scene of his crime to meet with police, saying later he suffers from schizophrenia and preferred to go to prison.
