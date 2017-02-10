All three teens in Key West home invasion case charged as adults

The two 17-year-olds Key West police say teamed up with 18-year-old D'Monte Davis for a home invasion robbery have been charged as adults, along with Davis. Isaac Cuervo Archer and Deon Bacon will face the same criminal prosecution as Davis for the Feb. 19 incident in which police say they barged into another teen's home at 1301 8th St. and demanded cash as they beat him and Davis held him at gunpoint.

