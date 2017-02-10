All three teens in Key West home inva...

All three teens in Key West home invasion case charged as adults

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

The two 17-year-olds Key West police say teamed up with 18-year-old D'Monte Davis for a home invasion robbery have been charged as adults, along with Davis. Isaac Cuervo Archer and Deon Bacon will face the same criminal prosecution as Davis for the Feb. 19 incident in which police say they barged into another teen's home at 1301 8th St. and demanded cash as they beat him and Davis held him at gunpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) 23 hr DavidCLinehan 107
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Fri wow 48
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Feb 11 Bad Business 5
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) Feb 9 No Justice in Monroe 3
fury key west boycott called (Aug '09) Feb 7 Boulland 15
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Feb 1 Boobie guy 2
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan '17 Jared Michael Hob... 923
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC