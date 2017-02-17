Accidental activist: Key West native leads Keys chapter of the Women's March movement

Natalia Duke can break into a seemingly endless smile while talking about her hometown of Key West, her rescued poodle mix Bodhi or the yoga retreats she leads on her father's sailboat. But even in her newfound role as top activist for the Florida Keys' chapter of the national Women's March movement, which delivered a huge protest around the world days the day after President Trump's inauguration, Duke maintains an unassuming, indelible determination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.