24-foot mosaic mural is unveiled Tuesday

The Florida Keys Council of the Arts' Connections Project road show features a 24-foot mosaic mural created by Keys artists and art lovers. The Florida Keys Council of the Arts' fifth annual Connections Project road show starts with an opening reception at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center at mile marker 102 bayside Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The reception with wine and hors d'oeuvres is open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.