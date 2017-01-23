Woman dies in Saturday crash in Key West

Woman dies in Saturday crash in Key West

A Coral Gables woman died Saturday in a head-on crash after being reported driving erratically throughout Key West, city police said. Agency spokeswoman Alyson Crean didn't release the name of the 27-year-old woman Monday, saying her next of kin hadn't yet been notified.

