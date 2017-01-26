Wind speeds were near 70 mph Monday in the Dry Tortugas
The same front that wreaked havoc in Georgia and other southern states Sunday blew through the Florida Keys early Monday morning bringing high winds and lots of rain and lightning. "The low pressure in the Southeast U.S. and the cold front extended over the Gulf of Mexico and started moving south over North and Central Florida, then the Keys and Miami," said Krizia Negron, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC