Wind speeds were near 70 mph Monday in the Dry Tortugas

The same front that wreaked havoc in Georgia and other southern states Sunday blew through the Florida Keys early Monday morning bringing high winds and lots of rain and lightning. "The low pressure in the Southeast U.S. and the cold front extended over the Gulf of Mexico and started moving south over North and Central Florida, then the Keys and Miami," said Krizia Negron, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.

