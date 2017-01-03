UM back for Keys health fairs

Middle, Lower Keys and Key West residents who need some free medical screenings can get them at three locations in the Florida Keys on Jan. 28. That's when students and staff from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine come down for their 46th annual Florida Keys Health Fairs, which run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are at Fishermen's Community Hospital at mile marker 48.5 oceanside; the Big Pine United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, 280 Key Deer Blvd. on Big Pine Key; and Key West High School, 2100 Flagler Ave. People can preregister for the Big Pine fair at the churches from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 7. Screenings are for vision, skin cancer, HIV, bone density, blood pressure, mental health, dental, cholesterol and blood glucose.

