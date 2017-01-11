The 5 Best Resorts In The Florida Keys

The 5 Best Resorts In The Florida Keys

CondA© Nast Traveler readers voted in this year's Readers' Choice Awards and let us know their favorite resorts in The Florida Keys, which include everything from private island hideaways to fully equipped cottage colonies stretching from Islamorada all the way down to Key West. The Moorings Village , an 18-acre resort halfway between Miami and Key West, is home to 18 West Indies-style cottages and homes on what was formerly a working coconut plantation.

Key West, FL

