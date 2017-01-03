Submissions sought for Kids Weather artwork
Every day, 365 days a year, the Key West Citizen features an area school student's drawing of the wonderful weather in the Florida Keys. The Citizen is asking area Pre-K, elementary, church, charter and Montessori schools to submit artwork from their students to be included in the newpaper's daily weather forecast on the front page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec '16
|Alphaj
|2
|trump might try to deport good cubans
|Oct '16
|Democrat
|2
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Oct '16
|Boobie guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC