Sealed with a Kiss
The dramatic "Embracing Peace" sculpture by American artist Seward Johnson was installed Tuesday in front of the Key West Custom House Museum on Front Street. The 25-foot, 15,000-pound iconic sculpture replaces another Johnson sculpture, "Time for Fun" at the entrance to the museum.
