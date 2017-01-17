Say 'I do ' to a Florida Keys wedding

Beach balls are tossed in lieu of rice to celebrate a wedding at Hawks Cay Resort & Marina on Duck Key near Marathon There is no better place to say "I do" than in the unique and memorable Florida Keys & Key West. The island chain is well known for its waterfront ceremonies and array of venue options such as historic sites, beaches, restaurants, tiki bars and elegant lodging facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Biscayne Bay Tribune.