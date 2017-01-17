Rusty Anchor stifles rally to hold off Jolly's Liquor

Rusty Anchor took an eight-run lead in the top of the seventh innings, but had to hold off a seven-run rally by Jolly's Liquor in their final at bats to pull off a 14-13 victory on Tuesday night in Key West Coed Softball League action. The restaurateurs' Clinton Storr doubled two times and singled, Pabel Noriega and Marlon Manresa each ripped a two-base hit and two base... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.