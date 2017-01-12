Police: Key West woman uses car as a weapon - again
Devlin, 37, of Big Coppitt Key, was arrested Wednesday after first urinating in a parking lot and then driving her car almost into a city employee who had directed her to the public bathrooms when she tried to use a privately owned one, according to Key West police. She now faces charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal mischief and relieving herself in public, "all stemming from her wanting to use a private bathroom," police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
