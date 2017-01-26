Police: Key West woman rips off Margaritaville for $5K
The bosses at Key West's Margaritaville Cafe say they're searching for their lost $5,193 and a woman - who used to help run the place-is to blame. It might sound like chump change compared to the multimillion-dollar company built upon songs about getting drunk and blowing off the real world, but the Key West staff wants to press charges for the theft.
