Police: Former CEO of Budweiser pulls gun

Former Anheuser-Busch chief executive officer August Busch IV pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the ground during a confrontation with a motorist at a bank on Thursday, according to Key West police. Busch, whose full name is August Adolphus Busch IV, 52, of St. Louis, Missouri, was neither arrested nor cited in the incident.

