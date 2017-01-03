Officials to be sworn in
Clerk of Court-elect Kevin Madok, along with Monroe County Tax Collector Danise Henriquez, Property Appraiser Scott Russell and Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin will be sworn in at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Key West courthouse , 302 Fleming St. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge.
