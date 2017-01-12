Offers history behind Cuban fleeing C...

Offers history behind Cuban fleeing Castro

Per "Today in Key West History," on Jan. 16, 1960 a Cuban fleeing Castro arrived on his yacht in Key West. Rolando Masferrer had every reason to flee Cuba; he had been a state senator and headed a group called Los Tigres de Masferrerer, who were brutal enforcers for Batista.

Key West, FL

