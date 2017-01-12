Offers history behind Cuban fleeing Castro
Per "Today in Key West History," on Jan. 16, 1960 a Cuban fleeing Castro arrived on his yacht in Key West. Rolando Masferrer had every reason to flee Cuba; he had been a state senator and headed a group called Los Tigres de Masferrerer, who were brutal enforcers for Batista.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|9 hr
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec '16
|Alphaj
|2
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC