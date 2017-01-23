New producers hired for Key Westa s Fantasy Fest
Group costumes, such as this "Mars Attacks"-inspired band of locals, are commonly seen at Fantasy Fest in Key West. Nadene Grossman Orr is president and CEO of the event planning company We've Got the Keys, and has worked as a producer on the Key West Songwriters Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC