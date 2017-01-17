New district creation postponed

New district creation postponed

The creation of a new Old Town district that has been in the works since last May was delayed again by the Key West Planning Board on Thursday. The creation of a Mallory Square Arts and Cultural District encompassing Clinton Market, the Custom House, Mel Fisher Museum, the businesses of Mallory Square and the Audubon House was postponed until the March 16 meeting after 10 community... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

