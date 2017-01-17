New district creation postponed
The creation of a new Old Town district that has been in the works since last May was delayed again by the Key West Planning Board on Thursday. The creation of a Mallory Square Arts and Cultural District encompassing Clinton Market, the Custom House, Mel Fisher Museum, the businesses of Mallory Square and the Audubon House was postponed until the March 16 meeting after 10 community... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
