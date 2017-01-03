Motorist gets 12 years after fatal crash

A native Key Wester and Sugarloaf Key resident accused of hitting two scooters on North Roosevelt Boulevard in 2014 that led to the death of a Stock Island woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. Circuit Judge Luis Garcia sentenced Daniel Mira Jr., 38, of the 19000 block of Mira Road, to 121/2 years in state prison followed by five years probation, said Assistant... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.