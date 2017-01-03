More Fast Response Cutters planned fo...

More Fast Response Cutters planned for Key West

Read more: KeysNews.com

Coast Guard Sector Key West is already home to six of the new 154-foot Fast Response Cutters and two more could be headed to the Southernmost City in the years ahead, the base commander said. Sector Key West is home to the Charles David Jr., the Charles Sexton, the Kathleen Moore, the Raymond Evans, the William Trump and the Issac Mayo, but the Coast Guard is planning on send... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Key West, FL

