More Fast Response Cutters planned for Key West
Coast Guard Sector Key West is already home to six of the new 154-foot Fast Response Cutters and two more could be headed to the Southernmost City in the years ahead, the base commander said. Sector Key West is home to the Charles David Jr., the Charles Sexton, the Kathleen Moore, the Raymond Evans, the William Trump and the Issac Mayo, but the Coast Guard is planning on send... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|17 hr
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec '16
|Alphaj
|2
|trump might try to deport good cubans
|Oct '16
|Democrat
|2
