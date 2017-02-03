Margaritaville is searchin' for a lost $5k. Some people claim there's a woman to blame
The bosses at Key West's Margaritaville Cafe say they're searching for their lost $5,193 and a woman - who used to help run the place- is to blame. It might sound like chump change compared to the multimillion-dollar company Jimmy Buffett built upon songs about getting drunk and blowing off the real world, but the Key West staff wants to press charges for the theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC