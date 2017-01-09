Longtime Lee Heights Seafood Store Has Closed
America Seafood Corp., a standalone store located in the Lee Heights Shops parking lot at 4450 Lee Highway, served its final customers on Dec. 31. Owners Gary and Martha Royce were clearing out the last of the store's equipment today. The shop has been open for nearly 35 years - a sign in the window sign says 44 years, but that's a typo, Gary says - and has served legions of locals seeking the freshest seafood and Key lime pies around.
