Keys terror suspect testifies he boug...

Keys terror suspect testifies he bought bomb only out of fear

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Harlem Suarez spent last week watching FBI informants tell a federal jury in Key West that he gleefully sought to purchase a backpack bomb, grenades and extra ammunition for his rifle for a terrorist attack in the name of ISIS. "I made them believe I was going to try to make bombs so he would stop asking me for my guns," Suarez said through a Spanish translator at U.S. District Court , 301 Simonton St., referring to the men he met via Facebook who offered him weapons and guidance on how to blow up people with a timer bomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Feb 1 Boobie guy 2
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan 22 Jared Michael Hob... 923
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Jan 16 Anonymous 4
Jobs in key west Jan 15 Jake 1
61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer Jan 12 Michael D 1
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Jan 8 Stupid here 105
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC