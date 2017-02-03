Keys terror suspect testifies he bought bomb only out of fear

Harlem Suarez spent last week watching FBI informants tell a federal jury in Key West that he gleefully sought to purchase a backpack bomb, grenades and extra ammunition for his rifle for a terrorist attack in the name of ISIS. "I made them believe I was going to try to make bombs so he would stop asking me for my guns," Suarez said through a Spanish translator at U.S. District Court , 301 Simonton St., referring to the men he met via Facebook who offered him weapons and guidance on how to blow up people with a timer bomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.