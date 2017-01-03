Key West man drops mayor's name during DUI arrest
A 78-year-old Key West man couldn't talk his way out of a DUI arrest after police said he toppled over on his scooter while driving in Old Town. Thomas Cawley, who registered a 0.21 blood-alcohol content on a breath test after a Dec. 31 stop just after midnight, denied crashing his red 2013 Kymco and repeatedly asked police how he could "get out of this," according to the arrest report.
