Key West driver crashes car onto its side, arrested for DUI

A drunken 50-year-old woman crashed her car Saturday in Key West and flipped it over on one side, police said. Two bottles of Tito's Handmade Vodka were later found behind the driver's seat, one half empty and the other nearly finished off, according to the arrest report.

