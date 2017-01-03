Key West considers making conversion therapy a crime
The vote is scheduled for Wednesday evening. Commissioner Jimmy Weekley told The Citizen the ordinance would protect "our young people from any damage" from psychologists trying to reverse a patient's sexual orientation with the practice known as conversion therapy.
