Informant testifies in bomb case

The blue curtains went up Tuesday in the federal courtroom in Key West as an undercover FBI informant took the stand to describe his interactions with a Stock Island man with alleged loyalties to the Islamic State accused of buying an inert bomb from agents. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez granted a request from the U.S. Attorney's Office that allowed the info... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.