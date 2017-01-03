Homeless man arrested after row with police

A 51-year-old homeless man who attacked paramedics and police Tuesday while they were attempting to place him in protective custody due to his intoxication was arrested, according to Key West police. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.