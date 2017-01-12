History kicks off lecture series
From history to the military, the Friends of the Marathon Library have something for everyone in its 2017 speaker series, which starts Thursday. The free sessions are Thursdays in the parish hall of St. Columba Episcopal Church, 451 52nd St. bayside, behind the Panda House restaurant.
