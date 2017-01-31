Hazardous waste dropoff slated
The City of Key West and Waste Management remind the community that the monthly free hazardous waste and e-waste dropoff for City of Key West residents will be Saturday, Feb. 4. Everything from old paint and pesticides to cellphones and old gaming systems can be dropped off free of charge at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., from 8 a.m. to noon. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC