Hazardous waste dropoff slated

The City of Key West and Waste Management remind the community that the monthly free hazardous waste and e-waste dropoff for City of Key West residents will be Saturday, Feb. 4. Everything from old paint and pesticides to cellphones and old gaming systems can be dropped off free of charge at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., from 8 a.m. to noon. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

