Havana hails end to special US immigration policy for Cubans
President Barack Obama announced Thursday he is ending a longstanding immigration policy that... . FILE - In this Aug. 26, 1994 file photo, Cuban refugees float in seas, 60 miles south of Key West, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Sun
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC