Florida road trip on two wheels: Biking from Key Largo to Key West
Biking in the Florida Keys is especially fun on stretches where you don't have to worry about riding next to traffic. Dollar bills drip from the ceiling and cover the walls at No Name Pub in Big Pine Key, a good place to seek out for pizza, conch fritters and the chance to spot endangered Key deer.
