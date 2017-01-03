Florida ex-con sentenced to 20 years for Key West attack that left woman paralyzed
A Florida Keys judge sent an ex-convict back to prison for 20 years as punishment for shoving a Key West woman out of his truck in 2013 and running over her. Kevin Ray Jones, 53, pleaded guilty to felony battery and robbery rather than risk trial on attempted murder for the attack that left a woman partially paralyzed.
