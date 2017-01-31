Florida Corals Tell of Cold Spells and Dust Bowls Past, Foretell Weather to Come

Boulder corals in the waters of Dry Tortugas National Park, 70 miles from Key West, contain evidence that confirms a centuries-old sea temperature cycle linked to rains, droughts and hurricanes. Scientists seeking an oceanic counterpart to the tree rings that document past weather patterns on land have found one in the subtropical waters of Dry Tortugas National Park near the Florida Keys, where long-lived boulder corals contain the chemical signals of past water temperatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.