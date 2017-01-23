Feds indict bank robber who waited for police to arrive
A Key West man who police said robbed a local bank and then grabbed a drink on Duval Street before returning to the crime scene has been indicted in federal court. Stephen Daniel Stump, 36, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the Oct. 25 bank robbery at Centennial Bank, 701 Whitehead St., in which he lied to the teller when he told her he had a bomb in his backpack and left with $3,200, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC