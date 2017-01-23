Feds indict bank robber who waited fo...

Feds indict bank robber who waited for police to arrive

A Key West man who police said robbed a local bank and then grabbed a drink on Duval Street before returning to the crime scene has been indicted in federal court. Stephen Daniel Stump, 36, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the Oct. 25 bank robbery at Centennial Bank, 701 Whitehead St., in which he lied to the teller when he told her he had a bomb in his backpack and left with $3,200, police said.

