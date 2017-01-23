Feds go after alleged bomber as Keys ...

Feds go after alleged bomber as Keys terror trial opens Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

A Florida Keys jury won't learn Harlem Suarez legally bought an AK-47 rifle during the same time period the government says the Stock Island man plotted to bomb a local beach. Jurors also cannot view certain photos from his Facebook page that his lawyers would describe in court documents only as "highly graphic in nature," and prosecutors must take care not to argue Suarez is a terrorist or a member of a terrorist organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan 22 Jared Michael Hob... 923
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Jan 16 Anonymous 4
Jobs in key west Jan 15 Jake 1
61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer Jan 12 Michael D 1
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Jan 8 Stupid here 105
Alfred an Michelle nuemann Jan 1 Gorge 1
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC