Feds go after alleged bomber as Keys terror trial opens Monday
A Florida Keys jury won't learn Harlem Suarez legally bought an AK-47 rifle during the same time period the government says the Stock Island man plotted to bomb a local beach. Jurors also cannot view certain photos from his Facebook page that his lawyers would describe in court documents only as "highly graphic in nature," and prosecutors must take care not to argue Suarez is a terrorist or a member of a terrorist organization.
