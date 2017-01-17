FBI: Woman tries to board flight in Key West with box cutter in her carry-on
A woman trying to board a flight from Key West to Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 11 was arrested after federal agents said she had a box cutter hidden inside her carry-on bag. Alison Anne Pickford, who used a Canadian passport as identification at Key West International Airport, faces federal charges in U.S. District Court for having the box cutter, which was hidden inside a hollowed-out book, along with a black feather and a pack of cigarettes, according to the complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC