FBI: Woman tries to board flight in Key West with box cutter in her carry-on

A woman trying to board a flight from Key West to Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 11 was arrested after federal agents said she had a box cutter hidden inside her carry-on bag. Alison Anne Pickford, who used a Canadian passport as identification at Key West International Airport, faces federal charges in U.S. District Court for having the box cutter, which was hidden inside a hollowed-out book, along with a black feather and a pack of cigarettes, according to the complaint.

