Fantasy Fest officials announce new production team

Fantasy Fest is under new management, and in good hands, according to event officials who this week selected a new producer for Key West's biggest annual party. The board of the Tourist Development Association, which created Fantasy Fest in 1979, announced Friday that Nadene Grossman Orr, president and CEO of the We've Got the Keys event-planning company, will... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.