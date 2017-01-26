Facebook Video Helps Man Find Woman Who Saved His Life! Yay

Bill Amirault , who went into cardiac arrest during the Key West Half Marathon on January 15, used Facebook to create a heartfelt video seeking the woman, Amy Smythe , who had performed CPR and kept him alive until paramedics arrived. "Please help me find the person that saved my life at the Key West, FL 1/2 Marathon on Sun Jan 15th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.