Exhibition features three women artists' exploration of their identity

Dayton Visual Arts Center presents The Secrets We Keep: New Works by Zoe Hawk, Ashley Jonas & Stephanie McGuinness, opening January 13th and running through February 24th, 2017. This exhibition consists of paintings, prints and installations and each of the three artists represented in the show use their art to explore their identity in the realm of private and public spaces.

