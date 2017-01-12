Exhibition features three women artists' exploration of their identity
Dayton Visual Arts Center presents The Secrets We Keep: New Works by Zoe Hawk, Ashley Jonas & Stephanie McGuinness, opening January 13th and running through February 24th, 2017. This exhibition consists of paintings, prints and installations and each of the three artists represented in the show use their art to explore their identity in the realm of private and public spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|18 hr
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec '16
|Alphaj
|2
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC