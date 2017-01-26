Drug dealera s stash falls out of his shorts, cops say
Stephen Tolar, 39, faces drug trafficking charges after police said a bag filled with $2,000 worth of the designer drug Molly -also known as MDMA - crack cocaine, hash and marijuana plopped out of his shorts onto the ground during a traffic stop Jan. 18. Before midnight Jan. 18, a Key West Police Department's Special Investigations Unit pulled over a car that ran a stop sign, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. When they approached the car, they smelled marijuana in the car and asked the driver and his passenger, Tolar, to step outside.
