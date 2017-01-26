Drug dealera s stash falls out of his shorts, cops say

Stephen Tolar, 39, faces drug trafficking charges after police said a bag filled with $2,000 worth of the designer drug Molly -also known as MDMA - crack cocaine, hash and marijuana plopped out of his shorts onto the ground during a traffic stop Jan. 18. Before midnight Jan. 18, a Key West Police Department's Special Investigations Unit pulled over a car that ran a stop sign, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. When they approached the car, they smelled marijuana in the car and asked the driver and his passenger, Tolar, to step outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.