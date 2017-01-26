Drug bust sends 2 locals to jail, nets 3 ounces of cocaine, crack, pills

Key West police worked with Homeland Security and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration to arrest two localsThursday after serving a search warrant at 1210 16th Terrace. They found cocaine, crack cocaine, amphetamines, Oxycodone, Xanax and Tapentadol pills with a street value of more than $17,000, and drug-dealing supplies such as bags and a scale, according to reports.

