Diana Nyad donates items from landmark Cuba-Florida swim
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, right, blows a bugle at the dedication of a new exhibit showcasing her 2013 Cuba-to-Key West swim at the Key West Art & Historical Society's Custom House Museum Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Key West, Fla. Nyad donated her swimsuit, goggles and a jellyfish mask she used to complete an almost 111-mile swim, becoming the first person to cross the Florida Straits without a shark cage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC