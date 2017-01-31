Diana Nyad donates items from landmark Cuba-Florida swim

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, right, blows a bugle at the dedication of a new exhibit showcasing her 2013 Cuba-to-Key West swim at the Key West Art & Historical Society's Custom House Museum Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Key West, Fla. Nyad donated her swimsuit, goggles and a jellyfish mask she used to complete an almost 111-mile swim, becoming the first person to cross the Florida Straits without a shark cage.

