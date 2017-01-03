Court system expands case information...

Court system expands case information newly available online

Following a criminal or civil case making its way through the Florida Keys court system often required long-distance travel - until now. Now people can learn more about most local Circuit Court or County Court cases without leaving home, at no cost beyond an internet connection.

