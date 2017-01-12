Costly road-raising plan reaches county

A proposal to raise the local roads in two Florida Keys neighborhoods swamped by 2015's king tides comes with estimated costs of more than $3.5 million. Monroe County commissioners, meeting Monday at the Marathon Government Center, will review a report of prolonged flooding that affected portions of the Twin Lakes community in Key Largo, and the ands subdivision on Big Pine Key.

